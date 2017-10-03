Obituaries
“Ronnie” Dickerson, 66, of Cen
Lynda Sue Curtis, 68, of Shelb
Annie Laura Jones, 80, of Center, passed away We
Kimberly Rickett Burkhalter, 44, of Garrison, pa
Marshall “Dale” Bradshaw, 69, of Timpson, passed
Annie Laura Jones, 80, of Center, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at her residence.
Services are pending at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Larry D.
Johnny Ray Shumway, 65, of Joaquin, Texas, passed away on September 13, 2017 in Joaquin. He was born on March 16, 1952 in Houston, Texas to Emmitt Johnny Shumway and Francis Louise Pate Shumway.
News
CMS Junior Chamber of Commerce and Junior BETA Club join
By Gladys Andrews
CHS Career and Technology Education Department (CATE)
By Faculty Submission
Roughrider Academy Instructor, Virginia Fischer, found
By Faculty Submission
The Shelby County 4-H Club's "One Day" project has been postponed until Oct. 21, organizers announced Friday.
By Press Release
Sports
Here are Friday night's scores. CLICK on the score to go to the story:
By Staff Report
According to KTRE televesion:
By KTRE
Tim Latimer of Joaquin was our Week 3 winner in the Pigskin Pick'em Contest. Tim takes home $50!
You can win $50, too!
Signups for youth basketball in Joaquin start Monday.
Here are the dates:
• Monday, September 25th 6:00-7:30 @ the track/baseball field complex
By Press Release
JASPER -- The Center High School Lady Roughriders volleyball team defeated Jasper Tuesday night, three sets to one by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-19.
By Staff Report
Here's the results from Friday night -- just click on the score to go to the stories and photos:
By Staff Report
Timpson High School's 28-8 homecoming win Friday over Malakoff Cross Roads was more of a work in progress than a work of art.
By Steve Fountain
After an easy win against Kerns 28-9 last week, the Tenaha Tigers took on the Gateway Charter Academy Gators at home Friday to win 53-0.
By Dillan Payne
Photo Galleries
The 40th Shelby County Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held Saturday night, September 9, at the Windham Civic Center. The live auction was presided over by Auctioneer Kevin McDonald.
Current Inserts
The Light and Champion
137 San Augustine St.
Center TX 75935
936-598-3377