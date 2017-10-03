Obituaries

Shelton Dickerson

“Ronnie” Dickerson, 66, of Cen

Lynda Curtis

Lynda Sue Curtis, 68, of Shelb

Annie Laura Jones

Annie Laura Jones, 80, of Center, passed away We

Kimberly Rickett Burkhalter

Kimberly Rickett Burkhalter, 44, of Garrison, pa

Marshall "Dale" Bradshaw

Marshall “Dale” Bradshaw, 69, of Timpson, passed

Annie Laura Jone

Annie Laura Jones, 80, of Center, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at her residence.

Services are pending at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.

Larry D. "Bubba" Byrnes

Larry D.

Johnny Ray Shumway, Sr.

Johnny Ray Shumway, 65, of Joaquin, Texas, passed away on September 13, 2017 in Joaquin. He was born on March 16, 1952 in Houston, Texas to Emmitt Johnny Shumway and Francis Louise Pate Shumway.


Click here for a full list

News

Tiger News

 

 

Shelby County 4 H Represented Well at the East Texas State Fair

By Lane Dunn

Timpson ISD Bear Update Extra 9/25/2017

Timpson ISD Bear Update Extra 9/25/2017

CMS JCC and Jr BETA send aid to Houston-area School

CMS Junior Chamber of Commerce and Junior BETA Club join

By Gladys Andrews

CHS Faculty and CATE Feed Local Evacuees

CHS Career and Technology Education Department (CATE)

By Faculty Submission

Roughrider Academy Students Lead Multi-Campus Effort to Aid Florida

Roughrider Academy Instructor, Virginia Fischer, found

By Faculty Submission

4-H One Day project postponed until Oct. 21

The Shelby County 4-H Club's "One Day" project has been postponed until Oct. 21, organizers announced Friday. 

By Press Release


Click here for a full list

Sports

Links fixed! Week 4 Shelby County high school football scoreboard

Here are Friday night's scores. CLICK on the score to go to the story:

By Staff Report

Hawkins, Cushing on 2-year UIL probation after scuffle

According to KTRE televesion:

By KTRE

Win $50 in our weekly Pigskin Pick'em contest!

Tim Latimer of Joaquin was our Week 3 winner in the Pigskin Pick'em Contest. Tim takes home $50!

You can win $50, too!

Joaquin youth basketball signups start Monday

Signups for youth basketball in Joaquin start Monday.

Here are the dates:

• Monday, September 25th 6:00-7:30 @ the track/baseball field complex

By Press Release

Center volleyball defeats Jasper

JASPER -- The Center High School Lady Roughriders volleyball team defeated Jasper Tuesday night, three sets to one by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-19.

By Staff Report

Shelby County football roundup

Here's the results from Friday night  -- just click on the score to go to the stories and photos:

By Staff Report

Timpson post big win over Cross Roads, 28-8, in homecoming game

Timpson High School's 28-8 homecoming win Friday over Malakoff Cross Roads was more of a work in progress than a work of art.

By Steve Fountain

Tenaha routs Gateway Charter, 53-0

After an easy win against Kerns 28-9 last week, the Tenaha Tigers took on the Gateway Charter Academy Gators at home Friday to win 53-0.

By Dillan Payne


Click here for a full list

Photo Galleries

Ducks Unlimited

2017 Ducks Unlimited Banquet Photo Gallery

The 40th Shelby County Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held Saturday night, September 9, at the Windham Civic Center. The live auction was presided over by Auctioneer Kevin McDonald.

First Day of School 2017

Watermelon Festival 2017

The Light and Champion

137 San Augustine St.
Center TX 75935
936-598-3377